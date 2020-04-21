News
Tuesday
April 21
News
Tuesday
April 21
Armenian Genocide commemoration alternative program to be broadcast around the clock in US on April 24
Armenian Genocide commemoration alternative program to be broadcast around the clock in US on April 24
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Given the threat posed by COVID-19, as well as local and state directives prohibiting mass rallies, Armenian organizations in Southern California that organize events aimed at condemning and recognizing the Armenian Genocide have come up with alternative commemorative programs.

Accordingly, instead of annual gatherings, this year, with the joint efforts of these organizations, an alternative round-the-clock commemoration program has been prepared, which will be broadcast on April 24, starting at 10am local time, both on local Armenian TV channels and on social media.
Photos