Newspaper: New details known from Armenia ex-President Sargsyan’s talk with April 2016 war inquiry committee

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: New details are becoming known from the discussions held in the [parliament] inquiry committee [on the circumstances of the April 2016 war], with the participation of [third President] Serzh Sargsyan.
Especially [majority My Step faction MP] Aren Mkrtchyan, who did not serve in the army, actively asked questions: He asked a question about corruption in the army, "related to the revelations reaching several million drams."
Serzh Sargsyan said that he condemned such phenomena, that they had spent trillions on the army, "You are now talking about a few million, and if these revelations make up a very small percentage of those large numbers, then it needs to be realized how good the situation was that you are talking just about such small revelations."
Aren Mkrtchyan tried to find out whether Azerbaijan had achieved its political goals and how many casualties there had actually been. Serzh Sargsyan said: "If you don't believe me, at least believe your prime minister; he noted the numbers in his press conference; he said that there were more than 1,000 casualties from the Azerbaijani side.
As for the loss of 800 or 400 hectares of land, Sargsyan said, "(…) I initially noted a large number taking into account the methodology of various calculations that in the future it will not become a matter of speculation; in fact, it is 400."
As a result of mutual question and answer session during the discussion, Aren Mkrtchyan asked why the intelligence had failed. Serzh Sargsyan responded sharply: “You have highly assessed the person responsible for intelligence, you have appointed him to a high position several times; I had fired him for failing.”