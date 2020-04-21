Newspaper: Karabakh President-elect begins consultations to ensure stable majority in parliament

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: After the end of the presidential and parliamentary elections in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], the winning presidential candidate, [ex-PM] Arayik Harutyunyan, began a phase of consultations with political forces. The goal is to ensure a stable majority in the parliament, which will most likely be ensured thanks to the 2 seats of the current NA [National Assembly] president, Ashot Ghoulyan, and the 3 [seats] of the ARF. As a result, these forces will receive a ministerial portfolio in the government.
[But] it is not ruled out that there will be political arrangements also with the forces and individuals who did not enter the NA.
In case the situation goes with this scenario, 21 of the 33 parliamentary seats will be run by the ruling political team, whereas the 12—by the opposition.