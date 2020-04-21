Newspaper: Armenia MPs to take COVID-19 tests on Saturday

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: On April 25, the deputies will take coronavirus tests.
There was panic in the NA [National Assembly], news was spread that a case of infection had been registered, but Vahan Kostanyan, adviser to the NA president, denied that news: "It’s a prophylactic test."
We had also received information that the coronavirus was detected in MP Tigran Urikhanyan (…). He said. "I currently have pneumonia, I was tested about 2 weeks ago, then I was tested for the second time, and these days—[for the] third [time]. The results of the tests do not correspond, to put it mildly, to the symptoms recorded by the doctors." According to the MP, the tests are negative.