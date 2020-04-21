News
Newspaper: Armenia MPs to take COVID-19 tests on Saturday
Newspaper: Armenia MPs to take COVID-19 tests on Saturday
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: On April 25, the deputies will take coronavirus tests.

There was panic in the NA [National Assembly], news was spread that a case of infection had been registered, but Vahan Kostanyan, adviser to the NA president, denied that news: "It’s a prophylactic test."

We had also received information that the coronavirus was detected in MP Tigran Urikhanyan (…). He said. "I currently have pneumonia, I was tested about 2 weeks ago, then I was tested for the second time, and these days—[for the] third [time]. The results of the tests do not correspond, to put it mildly, to the symptoms recorded by the doctors." According to the MP, the tests are negative.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
