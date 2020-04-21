Newspaper: Court declares Yerevan mayor’s several appointments invalid

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The court declared invalid the appointment of a number of positions by Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan.

In 2019, the Yerevan Municipality had announced competitions for vacancies (…).

Arsen Avetisyan also participated in the (…) competitions, but was not recognized as a winner in any of the competitions held for the presented positions, and he applied to the court.

And so, Judge Grigor Arakelyan heard all the parties and a year later, on March 2, 2020, he made a decision granting the petition, and declared invalid the competitions held for those positions and the orders of the Mayor of Yerevan.

It turns out that officials who have been in office [at the Yerevan Municipality] for already a year have been appointed as a result of a non-objective competition.

[The Yerevan city hall] has appealed the court's decision to the RA Court of Appeal, trying to gain time in that way.