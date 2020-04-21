Trump announces his intention to temporarily suspend immigration

US President Donald Trump tweeted his intention to temporarily suspend US immigration.
“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump tweeted.
