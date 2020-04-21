News
Tuesday
April 21
News
Trump announces his intention to temporarily suspend immigration
Trump announces his intention to temporarily suspend immigration
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump tweeted his intention to temporarily suspend US immigration.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump tweeted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
