New Yorkers sue WHO for responding to COVID-19 pandemic

Residents in one New York county filed a lawsuit Monday against the WHO, accusing the organization of hiding data on the coronavirus pandemic, Fox News reported.

Three residents of Westchester County, considered to be the epicenter of a pandemic in the country, said that WHO was unable to announce the pandemic in time and test China’s response to the initial outbreak.

The plaintiffs demand compensation for damage caused to 756,000 residents of the district.

“The WHO mishandled and mismanaged the response to the discovery of the coronavirus and upon information and belief, engaged in a cover-up of the COVID- 19 pandemic in China,” part of the suit read, according to the New York Post.

County residents also believe that WHO was “causing and/or contributing to the subsequent spread of the coronavirus all over the world, including to the United States of America and the State of New York.” According to them, the organization failed to provide the world with instructions for treating or responding to a pandemic outbreak, including restricting travel and coordinating a global pandemic response, Reuters reported.

As Johns Hopkins University reported, 776 COVID-19 deaths as of Monday night.