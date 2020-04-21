News
NGO: Competent authorities should assess Armenian PM’s inappropriate behavior
NGO: Competent authorities should assess Armenian PM’s inappropriate behavior
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

All the competent authorities should assess Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s inappropriate behavior, NGO Legal Way said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“We express deep concern about the Prime Minister’s statements made live on April 19 to the judges of the Constitutional Court, judges of general jurisdiction, government officials, journalists and political opponents. A number of allegations - both from a legal and ethical point of view - are unacceptable for any official, especially for the head of government. We asses this speech as a gross violation of the requirements of the law, as well as the norms of public morality, an encroachment on the independence of the judiciary, freedom of the press, and legal guarantees of public service. Inaction of law enforcement agencies will lead to the delegitimization of state institutions and their gradual self-destruction,” the statement said.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
