US Treasury allocates $2.9 billion in airline support

The US Treasury Department said Monday it had allocated $ 2.9 billion in initial assistance to the country's airlines amid the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported.
Financial support was provided to 54 small carriers and two major passenger airlines in the country.
The department initially provided 50% of the funds allocated to the main airlines, and the rest was provided in the form of a series of payments.
In total, $ 25 billion was allocated to passenger airlines for expenses related to the provision of salaries to employees.