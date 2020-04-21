News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 21
USD
482.52
EUR
524.89
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.52
EUR
524.89
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
US Treasury allocates $2.9 billion in airline support
US Treasury allocates $2.9 billion in airline support
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The US Treasury Department said Monday it had allocated $ 2.9 billion in initial assistance to the country's airlines amid the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported.

Financial support was provided to 54 small carriers and two major passenger airlines in the country.

The department initially provided 50% of the funds allocated to the main airlines, and the rest was provided in the form of a series of payments.

In total, $ 25 billion was allocated to passenger airlines for expenses related to the provision of salaries to employees.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos