UN General Assembly adopts resolution calling for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines

All 193 member states of the UN General Assembly have reached consensus on a resolution calling for fair, effective, and timely access to any vaccines that will be developed in the future to fight against coronavirus, France24 reported.
The resolution also noted the crucial, decisive role of the WHO, which has been criticized by the US and several other countries in response to the pandemic.
The resolution highlighted the need for international scientific cooperation to overcome COVID-19 and support coordination, including the private sector.
The resolution asks Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "to identify and recommend options, including approaches to rapidly scaling manufacturing and strengthening supply chains that promote and ensure fair, transparent, equitable, efficient and timely access to and distribution of preventive tools, laboratory testing, reagents and supporting materials, essential medical supplies, new diagnostics, drugs and future COVID-19 vaccines."