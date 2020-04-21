Aurora. Standing in Solidarity: Special online discussion on April 24, 2020

Armenia parliament to convene special session on Wednesday

Armenia to receive 2 thousand tests of new sample

Armenia deputy FM calls on compatriots not to gather at Moscow airport

Quake at Georgia-Russia border zone also felt in Armenia

Armenia has first female forestry chief

Turkey postpones commission of Russian S-400

US assistance to fight against COVID-19 in Armenia has increased, Ambassador Tracy says

UK Queen celebrating her 94th anniversary amid quarantine

Driver killed as WHO car attacked in Myanmar

Armenian Genocide commemoration in LA to switch to humanitarian effort

Blueface films women getting into fight…amid COVID-19 lockdown

Infectious diseases hospital built in Kazakhstan in 13 days

Former Miss Armenia’s house is robbed

Newest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were 88 and 65 years old

US state governors ask White House to urge protesters to stop demonstrations

Armenians are forced out of Moscow airport at night

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,401 in Armenia, 2 more deaths reported

UN General Assembly adopts resolution calling for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines

Commissions set up in Karabakh to monitor progress of preventive measures against COVID-19 in communities (PHOTOS)

Armenia new silver collector coins are issued (PHOTOS)

US Treasury allocates $2.9 billion in airline support

WTI crude oil futures price rises to $ 21.41 per barrel

Newspaper: Armenia MPs to take COVID-19 tests on Saturday

Newspaper: Court declares Yerevan mayor’s several appointments invalid

Broadway actor Nick Cordero has leg amputated due to COVID-19 complications

Newspaper: New details known from Armenia ex-President Sargsyan’s talk with April 2016 war inquiry committee

Newspaper: Karabakh President-elect begins consultations to ensure stable majority in parliament

New Yorkers sue WHO for responding to COVID-19 pandemic

NGO: Competent authorities should assess Armenian PM’s inappropriate behavior

Armenian Genocide commemoration alternative program to be broadcast around the clock in US on April 24

Trump announces his intention to temporarily suspend immigration

7 Serie A clubs demand immediate end to current season

Armenian army's general staff officers inspect certain garrisons

Artsakh Information Headquarters: People entering Karabakh must be under 14-day quarantine

Armenia PM: Now people take bribes with personal liability

Armenian official charged, case sent to Prosecutor General's Office

Armenia State Revenue Committee head says why a beneficiary might not benefit from a particular support program

Armenia PM: Government attaches great importance to agriculture in context of anti-crisis measures

Armenia State Revenue Committee head: Workers who register soon can receive government support

New charge brought against Armenian criminal authority Artur Asatryan (Don Pipo)

Armenia PM says his newspaper has to deliver a report on expenses

Armenia State Revenue Committee: Business not having received cash register coupons can also receive government support

French Embassy in Armenia working on making culture accessible from home

Armenia State Revenue Committee head: 900 employees have been dismissed since I took office

Armenia FM holds teleconference with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Armlur.am presents reasons behind Armenian deputy foreign minister's resignation

Armenia PM on tension with friends

Armenia PM sends telegram of condolence to Canadian counterpart

Armenia PM: One can see politics in actions of Armenian clergy

Nurse of Armenia's Gegharkunik Province: Patients infected me with COVID-19

131 doctors die of COVID-19 in Italy

Armenia PM states specific people who joined revolution with expectations as source of disappointment

Armenia PM: Certain and very beloved Diaspora Armenian organizations are source of disappointment

Union of Armenians of Ukraine planning to commemorate 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Malcolm: I think Messi will play until he's 40

Update from Yerevan COVID-19 cases, Armenian ex-justice minister dies, 20.04.20 digest

Fabregas says Liverpool 'hit the jackpot hiring Jurgen Klopp'

Humanitarian mission of Armenia in Aleppo visits orphanage children and single elderly people

AMD 972,801,769,5 transferred to account for overcoming COVID-19 in Armenia

Over 2,000 lonely elderly receive help: Results of Asociacion HAY charity project summed up

Armenian Public Television's Creative Director fired

200 Armenian citizens arrive by 2 charter flights from Russia

About 2,000 people in Israel take part in rally for democracy

Fitch revises Yerevan’s outlook to negative; affirms 'BB-'

4 checkpoints installed in Artsakh

Governor General of Canada addresses letter to Armenia President over COVID-19 pandemic

Armenian Public TV executive director resigns

Tottenham forward to serve in South Korean Army for 3 weeks

Canada shootings death toll reaches 19

Armenia President shares idea of "Hay Park" (Armenian Park) pan-national project

Ucom Director General Hayk Yesayan officially stops working at company

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan’s nephew to remain in custody for another 2 months

China's MFA: No evidence that new coronavirus was created in lab

Zidane approves Alaba transfer

Armenia deputy police chief dodges issue about social distancing in supermarkets

Artsakh emergency Commandant's spokesperson on coronavirus situation

US approves clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment

Mayor of Armenia’s Dilijan has been charged

Armenian opposition party: Many officials of ex-president's administration among members of current cabinet

Armenian honored coach, grandmaster Arsen Yeghiazaryan dies aged 49

Man, 31, arrested for Yerevan resident’s murder in Gegharkunik

Armenia deputy police chief: 106 patients with COVID-19 under treatment at Police Hospital

Iran’s FM: Presence of foreign forces in region is main reason for escalation of tension

Bright Armenia Party: Government needs to support population by paying 5-10% of GDP

Australia political leaders to join streamed national commemoration of Armenia Genocide

One dollar drops below AMD 483 in Armenia

Armenia PM holds consultation on draft for 5-year development strategy of healthcare system

UK to collect COVID-19 recovered's blood for trials

Price of US WTI oil falls below $ 15 per barrel first since 1999

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: I learned a lot from Lucescu

Saakashvili promises to help Georgia with funding

Pregnant woman is isolated in Gyumri with husband who has COVID-19

Putin: Russia has yet to reach the peak of COVID-19

Mother with COVID-19 is from Armenian province, daughter to be tested soon

Armenia Syunik Province hasn't recorded coronavirus cases since April 3

Armenia parliament majority: Army general staff ex-chief must come to April 2016 war inquiry committee meeting

Armenian parliamentary faction has presented three social support programs

Commandant for emergency in Artsakh decides to ban citizens' exit starting April 22

Armenian Public Television holding meeting, employees will be resigning