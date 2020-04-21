News
US state governors ask White House to urge protesters to stop demonstrations
US state governors ask White House to urge protesters to stop demonstrations
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US state governors from the Democratic Party asked the White House to urge protesting Americans to maintain isolation, BBC News reported.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said the "phenomenon was nationwide" and asked for "help on the national level".

The governor called the protests “a wonderful American tradition.” “But it's just so dangerous to do that,” she said, noting the fear of COVID-19 cases spiking in less-affected regions of her state.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, also a Democrat, requested the same, requesting the Trump administration “let the public know that it is important for us to reach these minimum thresholds, before we began easing restrictions”.

US Vice President Mike Pence promised the governors to grant their request. Protests against restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 took place throughout US. Nearly 2,000 people took part in the demonstrations, most of whom endorse the policies of US president Donald Trump.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
