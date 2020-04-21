Armenia new silver collector coins are issued (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The “Gevorg Chavush,” and “The 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War” silver collector coins have been issued, the Central Bank of Armenia informed.

Gevorg Chavush

Gevorg Chavush (Gevorg Ghazaryan, 1870-1907) is a hero of the Armenian liberation movement, a fedai.

He received education at St. Karapet Monastery School in Moush. He participated in the self-defense battles of Sasun (1891-1894). In September of 1894, the Turkish government arrested and sentenced Chavush to 15 years in prison. In 1896, he made a prison escape to Sasun, then met General Andranik and became armed companion with him. In 1901, Chavush participated in the battles of Berdak, Norshen and Arakelots monasteries, in 1904 - in the Sasun uprising, led the self-defense operations of Ishkhanadzor and Talvorik. Chavush’s fighting group heroically fought against dominant Turkish forces in various parts of Western Armenia. On May 27, 1907, Turkish troops surrounded the Chavush’s detachment in the village of Sulukh in the Mush valley, where at the approaches to the village, near the bridge Chavush was killed in an unequal battle.

Chavush is one of the prominent figures of the Armenian liberation movement, who rose up against the Turkish regime in Western Armenia, a selfless fighter dedicated to the liberation of his people.

In Yerevan the monument to Chavush (sculptor Levon Tokmajyan) was erected on the square named after him. There are also streets, schools in Yerevan and other places of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh that are named after him.

Obverse: a shield and a sword against the background of the rays of sunshine.

Reverse: prototype of the sculptural portrait of Gevorg Chavush (a fragment from the memorial complex dedicated to the Armenian hajduk, sculptor – Yu. Minasyan) and an eagle with a sword.

Designed by Karapet Abrahamyan.

Minted in the Lithuanian Mint.

Face value 1000 dram

Metal/fineness silver 925

Weight 33.6 g

Diameter 40 mm

Quality proof

Edge ribbed

Quantity 500 pcs

Year of issue 2020

The 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War

The Great Patriotic War (started June 22, 1941 - ended May 9, 1945) was the war people of the USSR fought against fascist Germany and its allies, an important and decisive part of World War II (1939-1945).

More than 500,000 Armenians with the other peoples of the Soviet Union fought heroically on all fronts against the enemy, of which about 200,000 was killed in the fighting. 106 Armenians were awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union, 27 – got the Orders of Glory (of three classes), and more than 70,000 were decorated with orders and medals. There were over sixty Armenian generals and one admiral in the command staff of the USSR Armed Forces, who led large military units. Among them were Army General H. Baghramyan (later Marshal of the Soviet Union), Soviet Navy Admiral I. Isakov (Hovhannes Isahakyan), Aviation Marshal S. Khudyakov (Armenak Khanperyants), H. Babajanyan (later Chief Marshal of Armed Troops), Generals M. Parseghov, S. Galajev, S. Martirosyan, H. Martirosyan, N. Safaryan, A. Karapetyan, H. Tumanyan, B. Arushanyan and many others.

May 9 is a Great Victory Day for families living in any part of the former Soviet Union. Our fathers and grandfathers made that victory and served as an example of heroism and true patriotism to future generations.

Obverse: the monument “Mother Armenia” in Yerevan and the 1st class Order of the Patriotic War.

Reverse: a shield and the St. George Ribbon.

Designed by Karapet Abrahamyan.

Minted in the Lithuanian Mint.

Face value 75 dram

Metal/fineness silver 9250

Weight 67.2 g

Diameter 50 mm

Quality proof

Edge ribbed

Quantity 500 pcs

Year of issue 2020

Notice

Collector coins are made of precious metals and are issued to present to the society the national, international, historical and cultural, spiritual and other values of the country, to immortalize these values in the metal and to meet the demands of the numismatic market.

Like any other currency the collector coins have face value which makes them the means of payment. However, the face value of these coins is much lower that their cost price which includes the cost of the precious metal used for manufacturing of the coin, mintage and other expenses. Low face value and high cost price allow these coins to be considered as the items of collection and not the means of payment used in money circulation. The collector coins have also the sale price set by the Central Bank of Armenia.

As items of collection, the collector coins are issued in very restricted quantities and are not reissued.