Tuesday
April 21
Commissions set up in Karabakh to monitor progress of preventive measures against COVID-19 in communities (PHOTOS)
Commissions set up in Karabakh to monitor progress of preventive measures against COVID-19 in communities (PHOTOS)
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – According to the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Ministry of Agriculture, work groups from the State Food Safety Service have toured Martakert and Martuni towns to monitor the novel coronavirus prevention and disinfection measures being carried out by local businesses.

Also, with the order of the heads of regional administrations, commissions have been set up, which also monitor the measures being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the communities, the Artsakh Information Headquarters informs.

The commissions have also provided the communities with disinfectants.
This text available in   Հայերեն
