Tuesday
April 21
Turkey postpones commission of Russian S-400
Turkey postpones commission of Russian S-400
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey’s plans to commission the Russian S-400 air defense systems were postponed amid coronavirus, however, the country's leadership does not intend to deviate from its decision, Reuters reported referring to an official source in Turkey.

They will not back down from the decision to commission the S-400, but due to COVID-19, the plan for their preparation in April will be postponed, an anonymous source told the agency.

According to him, several months may pass before the S-400 is put into operation due to the need to resolve some technical issues.

Deliveries of the latest Russian S-400 air defense systems, which caused a crisis in Turkish-American relations, began in mid-July last year.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
