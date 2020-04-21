News
Armenian Genocide commemoration in LA to switch to humanitarian effort
Armenian Genocide commemoration in LA to switch to humanitarian effort
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Society

The 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide will be commemorated on Friday in LA.

The annual March for Justice in downtown Los Angeles and performance featuring speakers, musical and dance groups at the Alex Theatre in Glendale won’t take place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, LA Times reported

However, the Armenian community is organizing a humanitarian fundraiser to support Feeding America, a hunger relief organization with a nationwide network of food banks feeding the hungry.

The effort is in honor of the Near East Relief, which was a large-scale humanitarian operation formed by the US in the 1920s to help Armenian Genocide survivors, including saving 132,000 Armenian orphans, and establishing more than 400 refugee centers, hospitals, vocational schools and orphanages, according to officials with the Armenian National Committee of America, Western Region, or ANCA-WR, in Glendale.

“In times of crisis, it is important we remind ourselves how great acts of human generosity can carry our communities through tremendous adversity,” Armen Sahakyan, executive director of ANCA-WR, said in a statement.

“The Armenian people witnessed that firsthand during the darkest days of our history — the still-unpunished Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923 — when the American people banded together to form the Near East Relief,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
