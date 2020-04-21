Some employees of Armenia embassy in Russia are self-isolated

YEREVAN. – Some of the employees of Armenia’s embassy in Russia are in self-isolation after contact with compatriots who want to return to the homeland. Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts stated this at a briefing on Tuesday.
The deputy FM called on compatriots abroad that when they are sitting at the airport or elsewhere, and are actively communicating with each other, not to hide the presence of COVID-19 symptoms, or the fact that a family member is ill.
Since some Armenian citizens who do not want to leave the Moscow Domodedovo airport had hidden their coronavirus symptoms, the embassy staff who have been in direct contact with them are self-isolated. "As it turned out, the [COVID-19 test] results of some of our compatriots are positive," Adonts informed.