Another 1,283 Armenian citizens wish to return to their homeland, deputy FM says

As of April 21, another 1,283 Armenian citizens contacted diplomatic missions and announced their desire to return to their homeland, Deputy FM Avet Adonts told reporters on Tuesday.
According to him, nearly 22 thousand citizens returned to Armenia during the state of emergency. The geography of flights is very wide, from the US and Russia, to the CIS countries, the Middle East and Africa.
As for the situation with compatriots stuck in Turkey who cannot leave due to expired documents, the deputy minister asked to transfer all available information to the MFA consular for a speedy solution to the problem.
Asked to comment on what to do to Armenian citizens abroad, whose visas are expired or are nearing completion, Avet Adonts noted that each country regulates the issue in its own way.
“But the philosophy is the same - visas are extended in almost all countries. If the visa has expired, you must contact your local authorities for an extension. But before that, contact the diplomatic mission of the country,” he noted.