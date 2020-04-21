News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 21
USD
480.87
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.87
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Another 1,283 Armenian citizens wish to return to their homeland, deputy FM says
Another 1,283 Armenian citizens wish to return to their homeland, deputy FM says
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


As of April 21, another 1,283 Armenian citizens contacted diplomatic missions and announced their desire to return to their homeland, Deputy FM Avet Adonts told reporters on Tuesday.

According to him, nearly 22 thousand citizens returned to Armenia during the state of emergency. The geography of flights is very wide, from the US and Russia, to the CIS countries, the Middle East and Africa. 

As for the situation with compatriots stuck in Turkey who cannot leave due to expired documents, the deputy minister asked to transfer all available information to the MFA consular for a speedy solution to the problem.

Asked to comment on what to do to Armenian citizens abroad, whose visas are expired or are nearing completion, Avet Adonts noted that each country regulates the issue in its own way. 

“But the philosophy is the same - visas are extended in almost all countries. If the visa has expired, you must contact your local authorities for an extension. But before that, contact the diplomatic mission of the country,” he noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Madagascar president launches coronavirus 'remedy'
The drink, which has been called Covid-Organics, is...
 FM: Armenia to receive 600-700 Armenian citizens soon
Mnatsakanyan added that Armenia has also received...
 Armenia Commandant for state of emergency establishes special regime in Vardenis
The Commandant has set the...
 New COVID-19 source recorded in Armenia’s Vardenis
The governor of Gegharkunik Province informed…
 Armenia President gives words of advice to Armenians about COVID-19
There is still a risk of being infected with the...
 Armenia health minister: We have steady growth rate of COVID-19
It ranges around 3-4% per day…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos