Armenia Justice Ministry representative on statement issued by NGOs

The statement issued by Open Society Foundations - Armenia on behalf of several non-governmental organizations and human rights activists is inexplicable. This is what Head of the Department of Information and Public Relations at the Ministry of Justice of Armenia Lusine Martirosyan wrote on her Facebook page, touching upon the statement of several NGOs stating that, based on the analysis of the legislative amendments ensuring implementation of vetting within the judiciary, they have recorded that the government is refusing to conduct quality vetting within the judiciary with these legislative amendments.

Lusine Martirosyan stated the following: “What we’re doing was envisaged by the Strategy on Judicial-Legal Reforms, which has been approved by the international community and civil society, including the NGOs specified in the statement. Moreover, the regulations of the Judicial Code have been deliberated by the public for a long time and there hasn’t been such a position. Therefore, the Ministry of Justice can’t explain the reason for this statement.

P.S. 1. I would like to remind that certain issues were clarified a few days ago (http://moj.am/article/2703)

P.S. 2. The Ministry of Justice has stated several times that certain proposed regulations will be exclusively possible after constitutional reforms.”