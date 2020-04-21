Armenia to receive 2 thousand tests of new sample

Over 200 diplomats are involved in the process of returning compatriots to their homeland and assisting citizens remaining abroad, Armenian deputy FM Avet Adonts told reporters on Tuesday.
According to him, the MFA work can be divided into three main fields: the priority task is to provide aid to compatriots wishing to return to their homeland, uninterrupted organization of cargo transportation and international cooperation.
Adonts called on compatriots living abroad to maintain contact with diplomatic missions, be guided by information and advice from embassies and consulates.
He said some embassies have been operating in emergency mode since January - for example, the embassy in China.
“Some embassies work in countries where the situation is very difficult. I want to thank my colleagues for their dedicated work in difficult conditions,” he said.
Adonts also thanked international partners and individual countries - the UN, EU, ICRC, IAEA, China, US, Russia, Iran and Georgia, India. The deputy minister reminded that aid in the form of medicines and equipment was transferred through China and a bio-laboratory through Russia. The US and the EU have allocated funds, and about 2 thousand tests of a new sample will be transferred to Armenia through the IAEA program worth $ 6 million.