Catholicos of All Armenians urges to refrain from controversy, speculation
Catholicos of All Armenians urges to refrain from controversy, speculation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

ETCHMIADZIN. – In his video message of April 20, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan also touched upon the clergy, expressing qualifications and assessments on their activities. The Information System of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has noted about this in a statement.

The statement also says that these days when the Armenian people are preparing to pay their respects in prayer to the memory of the holy martyrs of the Armenian Genocide, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, despite not agreeing with the assessments and views expressed, currently refrains from referring to them.

“On the threshold of the day of remembrance of the holy martyrs of the Genocide, it is the patriarchal appeal of His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians, to refrain from controversy and speculation, and to ask in the spirit of love, solidarity and unity, for the intercession of our holy martyrs, for the benefit of the strengthening of the homeland, for overcoming the challenges of national life, and for the welfare of our people,” the statement also reads, in Particular.

As reported earlier, PM Pashinyan had stated on Facebook livestream that  in many cases, one can see politics in the actions of Armenian clergy.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
