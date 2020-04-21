News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 21
USD
480.87
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.87
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Madagascar president launches coronavirus 'remedy'
Madagascar president launches coronavirus 'remedy'
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The president of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina has officially launched a local herbal remedy claimed to prevent and cure the novel coronavirus.

"Tests have been carried out -- two people have now been cured by this treatment," Rajoelina told ministers, diplomats and journalists at the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research (IMRA), which developed the beverage.

"This herbal tea gives results in seven days," he said.

Downing a dose, he said: "I will be the first to drink this today, in front of you, to show you that this product cures and does not kill."

The drink, which has been called Covid-Organics, is derived from artemisia -- a plant with proven efficacy in malaria treatment -- and other indigenous herbs, according to the IMRA.

But its safety and effectiveness have not been assessed internationally, nor has any data from trials been published in peer-reviewed studies. Mainstream scientists have warned of the potential risk from untested herbal brews.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
WHO: Coronavirus very likely of animal origin, no sign of lab manipulation
It was not clear, Chaib added, how the virus had...
 FM: Armenia to receive 600-700 Armenian citizens soon
Mnatsakanyan added that Armenia has also received...
 Armenia Commandant for state of emergency establishes special regime in Vardenis
The Commandant has set the...
 New COVID-19 source recorded in Armenia’s Vardenis
The governor of Gegharkunik Province informed…
 Armenia President gives words of advice to Armenians about COVID-19
There is still a risk of being infected with the...
 Armenia health minister: We have steady growth rate of COVID-19
It ranges around 3-4% per day…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos