Tuesday
April 21
Man, 59, found dead in Karabakh forest (PHOTOS)
Man, 59, found dead in Karabakh forest (PHOTOS)
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Incidents

STEPANAKERT. – At 9:20am on April 20, the Crisis Management Center of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic received information that the rescuers had left for the forest near Garnakar village of Martakert Region to retrieve the dead body of Garnakar resident V. G. (born in 1961). Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned this from the Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations.

The body was taken out of the said area at 1:30pm, and the rescuers carried it to a vehicle of the Forensic Medical Examination Bureau.
Հայերեն
Photos