Families sue helicopter company in Kobe Bryant crash

Family members of passengers killed in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna have joined the Vanessa Bryant in filing lawsuits against the companies that owned and operated the aircraft, AP reported.
Claims on behalf of three members of one family and Gianna’s basketball coach have been sent to the Los Angeles Superior Court.
The lawsuits were filed after a similar complaint by the widow of Bryant Vanessa, who sued Island Express Helicopters Inc., the Sikorsky, and its owner.
However, unlike Vanessa Bryant’s lengthy lawsuit, the new identical 7-page cases do not name the dead pilot, Ara Zobayan, or his representative, as a defendant.
The plaintiffs accuse the mentioned companies of negligence and inattention. The agency reports that Island Express Helicopters Inc. declined to comment on this information.
Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna are among nine victims of the helicopter crash. All nine people on board were killed.