News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 21
USD
480.87
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.87
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Families sue helicopter company in Kobe Bryant crash
Families sue helicopter company in Kobe Bryant crash
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Family members of passengers killed in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna have joined the Vanessa Bryant in filing lawsuits against the companies that owned and operated the aircraft, AP reported.

Claims on behalf of three members of one family and Gianna’s basketball coach have been sent to the Los Angeles Superior Court.

The lawsuits were filed after a similar complaint by the widow of Bryant Vanessa, who sued Island Express Helicopters Inc., the Sikorsky, and its owner.

However, unlike Vanessa Bryant’s lengthy lawsuit, the new identical 7-page cases do not name the dead pilot, Ara Zobayan, or his representative, as a defendant.

The plaintiffs accuse the mentioned companies of negligence and inattention. The agency reports that Island Express Helicopters Inc. declined to comment on this information.

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna are among nine victims of the helicopter crash. All nine people on board were killed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Man, 59, found dead in Karabakh forest (PHOTOS)
The rescuers carried the body to a vehicle of the Forensic Medical Examination Bureau…
 Driver killed as WHO car attacked in Myanmar
“The WHO colleague was driving a marked UN vehicle from Sittwe to Yangon…
 Former Miss Armenia’s house is robbed
Gohar Harutyunyan is Miss Armenia 1998, Miss CIS 1999 and Miss Globe 2009, as well as the chair of the Miss Armenia fund…
 Armenia ex-President Sargsyan’s nephew to remain in custody for another 2 months
The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction ruled…
 Armenia deputy police chief dodges issue about social distancing in supermarkets
The deputy police chief affirmed the...
 Mayor of Armenia’s Dilijan has been charged
The Investigative Committee of Armenia has found out a number of circumstances…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos