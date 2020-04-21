ARF-D representative on Armenian PM's and government's work done over past month

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Director of the Bureau for the Armenian Cause and Political Affairs of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Kiro Manoyan touched upon the recent live broadcasts of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on Facebook and stated that Pashinyan looks tired after all the work that has been done over the past month.

“It’s clear that the man is doing quite a lot in these conditions, and not everyone realizes the problems and the government’s actions to solve those problems,” he said.

As far as the potential of the government and Pashinyan’s team is concerned, Kiro Manoyan said even though they are making efforts, not all the members of government are ready to deal with this dire and unprecedented situation. He added that even though things could have been worse, there are also quite a lot of gaps and shortcomings.