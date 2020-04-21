News
Russian natural gas price for Armenia to drop?
Russian natural gas price for Armenia to drop?
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the prices of Russian energy resources are maintained the same, including for Armenia and Belarus, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. He reminded that when the terms of these agreements expired, the set prices of these energy resources were lower than the market prices, RIA Novosti reported.

"I think our allies should get economic benefits, but there are certain obligations under the agreement," Lavrov said when asked why, under the current conditions, Russia is not lowering the natural gas prices for the other EEU countries.

"I am confident that the [respective] petitions we have received by both our Belarusian and Armenian colleagues will be discussed," Lavrov said. "But it's wrong to recall this when the situation is the opposite of the situation that existed 3-4 years ago."

The Russian FM added that there is a logic in asking to review the price of natural gas, "but it must be logical to the end."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
