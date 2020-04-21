Karabakh President-elect presents agenda for cooperation with political parties

On his Facebook page, President-elect of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) presented the agenda for cooperation with political parties agreed upon with the leaders of the political parties that are members of the Free Homeland Party-Unified Civil Alliance Party bloc.
He particularly stated the following: “Before holding consultations with political parties, today I had a meeting with the leaders of the member political parties of the Free Homeland Party-Unified Civil Alliance Party bloc. Attaching importance to those political parties’ role in the success that we achieved during the nationwide elections, I expressed my gratitude to them for the organized efforts and discussed with them the provisions of the common agenda in regard to which we will be holding consultations in the near future. The following is the agenda:
A. Artsakh issue, foreign policy
B. Security and defense of Artsakh
C. Closer ties and implementation of agreed policy with the Mother Homeland in all sectors
D. Building qualitatively new relations with the Diaspora
E. Socio-economic development of Artsakh
F. Stability and unity within Artsakh
I am glad that my ideological friends placed the interest of the country first and gave me a mandate for wide powers to continue our future discussions.”