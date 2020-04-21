WHO: Coronavirus very likely of animal origin, no sign of lab manipulation

Madagascar president launches coronavirus 'remedy'

FM: Armenia to receive 600-700 Armenian citizens soon

FM: Armenian people defeated Genocide, as the nation exists now

Armenia Commandant for state of emergency establishes special regime in Vardenis

New COVID-19 source recorded in Armenia’s Vardenis

ARF-D representative on PM's statement on Armenian organizations in the Diaspora

Dismissals continue at state-funded Public Television of Armenia

Russian FM: EU becomes more open to dialogue with Eurasian Union

Russian natural gas price for Armenia to drop?

Armenian FM to Lavrov: Concessions are impossible at cost of Artsakh security

Armenia emergency situations minister's congratulatory message on occasion of ministry's anniversary

Lavrov: Russia hopes trials against joint ventures with Armenia will be settled

NGO head says Armenian foreign minister needs to resign

One dollar falls below AMD 481 in Armenia

Lavrov: Karabakh conflict settlement progress implies phased approach

Bourg-les-Valence mayor congratulates Artsakh President-elect

Armenia President gives words of advice to Armenians about COVID-19

Armenia health minister: We have steady growth rate of COVID-19

Armenia Justice Ministry representative on statement issued by NGOs

Karabakh President-elect presents agenda for cooperation with political parties

Armenia MOD pays respects to National Hero Tatul Krpeyan

Man, 59, found dead in Karabakh forest (PHOTOS)

Catholicos of All Armenians urges to refrain from controversy, speculation

Some employees of Armenia embassy in Russia are self-isolated

Families sue helicopter company in Kobe Bryant crash

Aurora. Standing in Solidarity: Special online discussion on April 24, 2020

Russian president’s spokesperson: Putin's schedule currently has no plans for phone talks with Trump

Armenia parliament to convene special session on Wednesday

Armenia to receive 2 thousand tests of new sample

Armenia deputy FM calls on compatriots not to gather at Moscow airport

FM says Russia hopes to restore flights with Georgia in near future

Russia believes US decides to withdraw from Treaty on Open Skies, Lavrov claims

Quake at Georgia-Russia border zone also felt in Armenia

Armenia has first female forestry chief

Another 1,283 Armenian citizens wish to return to their homeland, deputy FM says

Turkey postpones commission of Russian S-400

US assistance to fight against COVID-19 in Armenia has increased, Ambassador Tracy says

UK Queen celebrating her 94th anniversary amid quarantine

Driver killed as WHO car attacked in Myanmar

Armenian Genocide commemoration in LA to switch to humanitarian effort

Infectious diseases hospital built in Kazakhstan in 13 days

Former Miss Armenia’s house is robbed

Defense reform committee established in Armenia

Newest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were 88 and 65 years old

US state governors ask White House to urge protesters to stop demonstrations

Armenians are forced out of Moscow airport at night

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,401 in Armenia, 2 more deaths reported

UN General Assembly adopts resolution calling for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines

Commissions set up in Karabakh to monitor progress of preventive measures against COVID-19 in communities (PHOTOS)

Armenia new silver collector coins are issued (PHOTOS)

US Treasury allocates $2.9 billion in airline support

WTI crude oil futures price rises to $ 21.41 per barrel

Newspaper: Armenia MPs to take COVID-19 tests on Saturday

Newspaper: Court declares Yerevan mayor’s several appointments invalid

Newspaper: New details known from Armenia ex-President Sargsyan’s talk with April 2016 war inquiry committee

Newspaper: Karabakh President-elect begins consultations to ensure stable majority in parliament

New Yorkers sue WHO for responding to COVID-19 pandemic

NGO: Competent authorities should assess Armenian PM’s inappropriate behavior

Armenian Genocide commemoration alternative program to be broadcast around the clock in US on April 24

Trump announces his intention to temporarily suspend immigration

Armenian army's general staff officers inspect certain garrisons

Artsakh Information Headquarters: People entering Karabakh must be under 14-day quarantine

Armenia PM: Now people take bribes with personal liability

Armenian official charged, case sent to Prosecutor General's Office

Armenia State Revenue Committee head says why a beneficiary might not benefit from a particular support program

Armenia PM: Government attaches great importance to agriculture in context of anti-crisis measures

Armenia State Revenue Committee head: Workers who register soon can receive government support

New charge brought against Armenian criminal authority Artur Asatryan (Don Pipo)

Armenia PM says his newspaper has to deliver a report on expenses

Armenia State Revenue Committee: Business not having received cash register coupons can also receive government support

French Embassy in Armenia working on making culture accessible from home

Armenia State Revenue Committee head: 900 employees have been dismissed since I took office

Armenia FM holds teleconference with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Armlur.am presents reasons behind Armenian deputy foreign minister's resignation

Armenia PM on tension with friends

Armenia PM sends telegram of condolence to Canadian counterpart

Armenia PM: One can see politics in actions of Armenian clergy

Nurse of Armenia's Gegharkunik Province: Patients infected me with COVID-19

Armenia PM states specific people who joined revolution with expectations as source of disappointment

Armenia PM: Certain and very beloved Diaspora Armenian organizations are source of disappointment

Union of Armenians of Ukraine planning to commemorate 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Update from Yerevan COVID-19 cases, Armenian ex-justice minister dies, 20.04.20 digest

Humanitarian mission of Armenia in Aleppo visits orphanage children and single elderly people

AMD 972,801,769,5 transferred to account for overcoming COVID-19 in Armenia

Armenian Public Television's Creative Director fired

200 Armenian citizens arrive by 2 charter flights from Russia

About 2,000 people in Israel take part in rally for democracy

Fitch revises Yerevan’s outlook to negative; affirms 'BB-'

4 checkpoints installed in Artsakh

Governor General of Canada addresses letter to Armenia President over COVID-19 pandemic

Armenian Public TV executive director resigns

Canada shootings death toll reaches 19

Armenia President shares idea of "Hay Park" (Armenian Park) pan-national project

Ucom Director General Hayk Yesayan officially stops working at company

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan’s nephew to remain in custody for another 2 months

China's MFA: No evidence that new coronavirus was created in lab

Armenia deputy police chief dodges issue about social distancing in supermarkets

Artsakh emergency Commandant's spokesperson on coronavirus situation

US approves clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment