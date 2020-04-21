News
Tuesday
April 21
Armenia President gives words of advice to Armenians about COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has posted the following comment about the coronavirus on his Facebook page:

“My advice:

Dear friends,

There is still a risk of being infected with the coronavirus. I’m saying this to look at the reality, not to intimidate. We’re going to be living with the coronavirus for a long time, and I would like to ask you all to be responsible.

Be responsible, even if you are very healthy and strong and will simply take it like the ordinary flu.

Yes, you may be young and healthy, but the person bearing the coronavirus may transmit the virus to others, and not all of those people are young and healthy like you. There are elderly people who are not healthy and for whom the virus may be extremely dangerous.

So, be responsible!”
