Armenia emergency situations minister's congratulatory message on occasion of ministry's anniversary

Today marks the 12th anniversary of the establishment of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, and on this occasion, the minister has congratulated all employees with a message that reads as follows:
“Dear compatriots and employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, I congratulate you all on the 12th anniversary of the ministry. Humanism has been and still is the basis for the operation of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations is a solid system that incorporates all the services for predicting, preventing and responding to emergency situations.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations regularly upgrades its equipment and trains specialists, making them more prepared. On several occasions, I have stated that every employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations is a rescuer called for serving the country and people.
Dear rescuers, I wish you all safe service. The people appreciate your self-dedicated service. I wish you and your families infinite successes.”