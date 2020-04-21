News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 21
USD
480.87
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.87
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Bourg-les-Valence mayor congratulates Artsakh President-elect
Bourg-les-Valence mayor congratulates Artsakh President-elect
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Mayor of Bourg-les-Valence, Vice-Chair of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle Marlene Mourier has sent a congratulatory message to President-elect of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Arayik Harutyunyan.

The message reads as follows:

“Distinguished President of the Republic of Artsakh,

I learned that you were elected President of the Republic of Artsakh with unprecedented results and immediately wanted to congratulate you, in spite of the difficult times due to the pandemic and the consequences that it has had in my city.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to reaffirm my commitment and full support to the city of Shushi with which Bourg-les-Valence signed the Declaration of Friendship in 2014 and to Artsakh; I don’t stop talking about its merits and defending its values of peace.

I hope one day I will be able to receive you in my city, at the entrance of which you will see the waving flag of Artsakh.

I sincerely hope your republic is not suffering from the coronavirus pandemic to the extent that France is suffering, and please, accept the assurances of my highest consideration."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Karabakh President-elect begins consultations to ensure stable majority in parliament
Arayik Harutyunyan will most likely achieve this thanks to the seats of current National Assembly speaker Ashot Ghoulyan, and…
 Armenia Security Council Secretary receives Karabakh's president-elect
At the end of the meeting, the parties...
 Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan tries to involve international community in its campaign against human rights in Karabakh
The ministry spokesperson referred to the fact that the recent elections in Artsakh have received a negative reaction from Azerbaijan…
 Azerbaijan's parliament sends letter of protest to PACE following Artsakh elections
Milli Majlis speaker Sahiba Gafarova said the protest was connected with the lack of reaction…
 Armenia Major General Artur Vanetsyan congratulates Karabakh's president-elect
Artur Vanetsyan expressed confidence that...
 Armenia’s Sarkissian has informal meeting Karabakh President-elect
They discussed the steps to be taken for future cooperation…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos