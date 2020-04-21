Bourg-les-Valence mayor congratulates Artsakh President-elect

Mayor of Bourg-les-Valence, Vice-Chair of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle Marlene Mourier has sent a congratulatory message to President-elect of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Arayik Harutyunyan.
The message reads as follows:
“Distinguished President of the Republic of Artsakh,
I learned that you were elected President of the Republic of Artsakh with unprecedented results and immediately wanted to congratulate you, in spite of the difficult times due to the pandemic and the consequences that it has had in my city.
Taking this opportunity, I would like to reaffirm my commitment and full support to the city of Shushi with which Bourg-les-Valence signed the Declaration of Friendship in 2014 and to Artsakh; I don’t stop talking about its merits and defending its values of peace.
I hope one day I will be able to receive you in my city, at the entrance of which you will see the waving flag of Artsakh.
I sincerely hope your republic is not suffering from the coronavirus pandemic to the extent that France is suffering, and please, accept the assurances of my highest consideration."