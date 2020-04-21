News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 21
USD
480.87
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.87
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
WHO: Coronavirus very likely of animal origin, no sign of lab manipulation
WHO: Coronavirus very likely of animal origin, no sign of lab manipulation
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that all available evidence suggests the novel coronavirus originated in animals in China late last year and was not manipulated or produced in a laboratory, reports Reuters.

“All available evidence suggests the virus has an animal origin and is not manipulated or constructed in a lab or somewhere else,” WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told a Geneva news briefing. “It is probable, likely, that the virus is of animal origin.”

It was not clear, Chaib added, how the virus had jumped the species barrier to humans but there had “certainly” been an intermediate animal host. “It most likely has its ecological reservoir in bats but how the virus came from bats to humans is still to be seen and discovered.”

Chaib, asked about the impact of Trump’s decision last week to suspend funding to the U.N. agency over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, said: “We are still assessing the situation about the announcement by President Trump ...and we will assess the situation and we will work with our partners to fill any gaps.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Madagascar president launches coronavirus 'remedy'
The drink, which has been called Covid-Organics, is...
 FM: Armenia to receive 600-700 Armenian citizens soon
Mnatsakanyan added that Armenia has also received...
 Armenia Commandant for state of emergency establishes special regime in Vardenis
The Commandant has set the...
 New COVID-19 source recorded in Armenia’s Vardenis
The governor of Gegharkunik Province informed…
 Armenia President gives words of advice to Armenians about COVID-19
There is still a risk of being infected with the...
 Armenia health minister: We have steady growth rate of COVID-19
It ranges around 3-4% per day…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos