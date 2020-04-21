News
Russian FM: EU becomes more open to dialogue with Eurasian Union
Russian FM: EU becomes more open to dialogue with Eurasian Union
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

The EU is becoming more open to dialogue with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), TASS reported referring to the Russian FM Sergei Lavrov.

The minister highlighted the importance of establishing contacts between the Eurasian Union and the EU. 

“Such proposals were discussed back in 2015, they continue to be considered in Brussels and now. The Eurasian Union, represented by the Eurasian Economic Commission, has several times submitted relevant initiatives to the European Commission,” he said.

At first, the attitude was negative, the FM said adding that Brussels later realized that EAEU member states delegate many practical functions to the supranational level. Thus Brussels became more open to dialogue with the Eurasian Economic Commission, but on some technical issues such as technical regulations, regulation of various industries, etc. He noted that Moscow is in favor of developing strategic partnerships throughout the Eurasian continent.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
