New COVID-19 source recorded in Armenia’s Vardenis

Taking into account that a new source of the coronavirus outbreak has been registered in recent days in Vardenis community of Gegharkunik Province, at the moment we have 39 confirmed cases. Gegharkunik Governor Gnel Sanosyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.
“A special regimen of entry to and exit from Vardenis community of Gegharkunik Province is established, and restrictions will be applied.
The restrictions will come into force on April 22, from 08:00 until April 28, at 23:59.
The scope of contact of all infected people is being determined, some of them are self-isolated, some—isolated,” he added, in particular.