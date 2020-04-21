News
FM: Armenia to receive 600-700 Armenian citizens soon
FM: Armenia to receive 600-700 Armenian citizens soon
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


During a briefing today, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said another 600-700 citizens of Armenia will be returning to the country over the next couple of days.

He also informed that nearly 22,000 citizens have returned to their homeland since mid-March and that 67 citizens returned from Rome via a flight carried out on March 15.

Mnatsakanyan added that Armenia has also received citizens from Angola, Poland, India, Moscow, Tel Aviv, Washington DC, Turkey, Sudan, Krasnodar, Rostov-na-Don and the United Arab Emirates.

The minister stated that the flights are organized through combined efforts and added that there is a problem with the organizing of quarantine after the citizens’ return.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
