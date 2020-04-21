FM: Armenia to receive 600-700 Armenian citizens soon

During a briefing today, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said another 600-700 citizens of Armenia will be returning to the country over the next couple of days.
He also informed that nearly 22,000 citizens have returned to their homeland since mid-March and that 67 citizens returned from Rome via a flight carried out on March 15.
Mnatsakanyan added that Armenia has also received citizens from Angola, Poland, India, Moscow, Tel Aviv, Washington DC, Turkey, Sudan, Krasnodar, Rostov-na-Don and the United Arab Emirates.
The minister stated that the flights are organized through combined efforts and added that there is a problem with the organizing of quarantine after the citizens’ return.