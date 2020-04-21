Armenia Commandant for state of emergency establishes special regime in Vardenis

Commandant of Armenia for the state of emergency declared in the country, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan today established a special regime of entry into and exit from the town of Vardenis, as reported the official website of the Government of Armenia.
The Commandant has set the following restrictions:
a. special regime for entry into and exit from the administrative boundaries of Vardenis, prohibiting the entry and exit of people and vehicles, except for supply of first necessity items, accessories, food, medicine and fuel;
b. set the restrictions on entry into Vardenis until April 22, 2020 (8 a.m.);
c. install special checkpoints and inspection points in places prescribed by the National Security Service and Police of Armenia to ensure implementation of the special regime and to inspect the people and vehicles permitted into the administrative territory of Vardenis.