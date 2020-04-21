Update on COVID-19 situation in Armenia, Armenians forced out of Moscow airport, 21.04.20 digest

Armenian News – NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenian-related top news as of 21.04.2020:

· The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 1,401 in Armenia. According to the latest data, 609 COVID-19 patients have recovered thus far, whereas 24 others have died.

According to Armenian health ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan, the latest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were 88 and 65 years old.

In the meantime, health minister Arsen Torosyan noted that analyzing the number of new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past one week, we can record that we have a steady growth rate, which ranges around 3-4% per day.

· The Armenians staying at Moscow Domodedovo Airport were forced out of the airport last night. A video was posted on the Facebook page of one of these Armenians, in which it is said that the airport management had moved them out of.

To note, people who want to return to Armenia but have not returned due to lack of flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic are staying at the Domodedovo airport since April 12. Those who stayed at the airport refused to be transferred to hotels as they thought that if they stayed at the airport, they would return first if there was a flight. The Armenian embassy in Russia has registered 268 Armenians who shall return, and 120 of them were spending the night at the airport.

Meanwhile, the Armenian deputy FM Avet Adonts has called on compatriots not to gather at Moscow airport and urged the Armenians abroad to obey the demands of the host country's authorities.

· Russian FM Sergei Lavrov spoke about the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

According to him, the decisions proposed at the meeting of the FMs of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia in Moscow last year regarding the Karabakh conflict’s settlement are actively discussed, and their signing would be an important step towards the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

Lavrov clarified that these documents mean "reaching a settlement based on a phased approach, assuming in the first phase the solution of more urgent problems, the liberation of a number of territories around Nagorno-Karabakh, and the unblocking of transport, economic and other communications."

· Margarita Grigoryan, Executive Director of the Public Television of Armenia, submitted a letter of resignation. As reported earlier, the footages of preparations ahead of PM Nikol Pashinyan’s April 17 televised address have been disseminated on the Internet, showing the PM coughing, taking medicine and drinking water.

According to Grigoryan, it is unacceptable.

“Now I share responsibility for what happened, presenting my letter of resignation,” she said

Earlier, Vardan Hakobyan, who was in charge of ensuring the live broadcast of the PM, has been fired.

· Former Miss Armenia’s house has been robbed.

The police officers who arrived at the scene found out that an expensive belt belonging to Gohar Harutyunyan's husband had been stolen from the house, shamshyan.com reported.

The police found out the theft was committed by Irina D., 47, the cleaning lady of the house. The police found the woman as well as the stolen item.