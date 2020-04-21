News
Tuesday
April 21
COVID-19 pandemic changes program planned for 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
COVID-19 pandemic changes program planned for 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


The format of the events on April 24 on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide is known.

According to Armenian PM’s chief of staff Eduard Aghajanyan from today on, access to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex will be denied for security reasons and to conduct an organizational work.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, guided by considerations of public safety, the traditional procession will not take place this year. However, certain activities are scheduled.

Events will kick off at 9 pm on April 23. Under the mournful chime of bells, street lighting will be extinguished. The Armenian authorities are urging citizens to turn off the lights in their homes, to turn their eyes to the Armenian genocide memorial, and to turn on the flashlights of mobile phones as a symbol of candles.

On April 24, from 8 am, citizens can send messages to 1915 short numbers from Armenia and 0037433191500 from abroad. The names of those who sent messages will be highlighted on the pylons of the memorial. Armenian president, PM and parliament’s speaker will visit the memorial at 10 am. At 10 pm, the performance of classical and folk music is scheduled right until dawn.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
