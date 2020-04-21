News
Tuesday
April 21
Armenia Supreme Judicial Council acting member and court judges take oath of office
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Acting member of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia Armen Haykyants, judge of the Civil Court of Appeal Karen Hambardzumyan and judge of the Administrative Court Rustam Makhmudyan took oath of office during a ceremony held at the presidential residence and attended by President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

President Sarkissian congratulated the acting member of the Supreme Judicial Council and conveyed kind wishes and wished the other judges success and many years of hard work. “Every case and every case examination is an examination before the people. I am certain that you are well aware that every member of society has a special attitude towards judges and courts. Consequently, this is not only an honor, but also a tremendous responsibility. I hope you carry out your activities at the highest level,” President Sarkissian stated.
