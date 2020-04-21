FM: Armenian people defeated Genocide, as the nation exists now

The condemnation and international recognition of the Armenian Genocide is the business of all Armenians, Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters on Tuesday.

According to him, a lot of work has been done in this regard.

The FM referred to the unusual conditions for the event during the pandemic. However, the format of this year’s events contains an important message that the Armenian people in Armenia, Artsakh, and the Diaspora have the opportunity to jointly commemorate innocent victims, he said.

“After 105 years, the Armenian people continue the struggle to restore justice. The issue of recognition is not only the issue of the Armenian people. This is an important tool in the prevention of crimes against humanity,” he said adding that the motto “I Remember and Demand” has not changed.

According to him, 105 years ago it was assumed that the nation had to be eliminated. “But it won because it exists, it flourishes, it has statehood and the Diaspora,” the FM said. “But the rejected justice remains a serious challenge. The Armenian people will fight together in this regard,” Mnatsakanyan noted.

Speaking about steps in international organizations, the minister recalled that thanks to the efforts of the Armenian side in September 2015, the UN General Assembly, at the initiative of Armenia, decided to declare December 9 as International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime. According to him, the resolutions have been initiated and another one has been submitted to the UN Human Rights Committee. Its discussion will continue after the pandemic is over. Armenia also initiated the global forum on the prevention of genocides. The fourth forum will be held this year.