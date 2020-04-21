News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 21
USD
480.87
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.87
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
FM: Armenian people defeated Genocide, as the nation exists now
FM: Armenian people defeated Genocide, as the nation exists now
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The condemnation and international recognition of the Armenian Genocide is the business of all Armenians, Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters on Tuesday.

According to him, a lot of work has been done in this regard.

The FM referred to the unusual conditions for the event during the pandemic. However, the format of this year’s events contains an important message that the Armenian people in Armenia, Artsakh, and the Diaspora have the opportunity to jointly commemorate innocent victims, he said.

“After 105 years, the Armenian people continue the struggle to restore justice. The issue of recognition is not only the issue of the Armenian people. This is an important tool in the prevention of crimes against humanity,” he said adding that the motto “I Remember and Demand” has not changed.

According to him, 105 years ago it was assumed that the nation had to be eliminated. “But it won because it exists, it flourishes, it has statehood and the Diaspora,” the FM said. “But the rejected justice remains a serious challenge. The Armenian people will fight together in this regard,” Mnatsakanyan noted.

Speaking about steps in international organizations, the minister recalled that thanks to the efforts of the Armenian side in September 2015, the UN General Assembly, at the initiative of Armenia, decided to declare December 9 as International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime. According to him, the resolutions have been initiated and another one has been submitted to the UN Human Rights Committee. Its discussion will continue after the pandemic is over. Armenia also initiated the global forum on the prevention of genocides. The fourth forum will be held this year.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Aurora. Standing in Solidarity: Special online discussion on April 24, 2020
The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative will have an online discussion on April 24, 2020...
 Armenian Genocide commemoration in LA to switch to humanitarian effort
However, the Armenian community is organizing a humanitarian fundraiser to support Feeding America…
 Armenian Genocide commemoration alternative program to be broadcast around the clock in US on April 24
Given the threat posed by COVID-19, as well as…
 Union of Armenians of Ukraine planning to commemorate 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
The traditional ceremony of laying flowers near...
 Armenia President shares idea of "Hay Park" (Armenian Park) pan-national project
In this context, President Sarkissian shared his...
 Australia political leaders to join streamed national commemoration of Armenia Genocide
The politicians will offer their video messages of solidarity on the occasion marking the 105th anniversary of the genocide…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos