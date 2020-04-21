News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 21
USD
480.87
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.87
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Parliament Speaker: I still have warm memories of my last meeting with Ruben Shugaryan
Armenia Parliament Speaker: I still have warm memories of my last meeting with Ruben Shugaryan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has sent a condolence message on the occasion of the death of Ruben Shugaryan. The message reads as follows:

“I was deeply saddened by the news about the premature death of Ruben Shugaryan, one of the top diplomats in the history of independent Armenia. I still have warm memories of our last meeting in Boston where he was living and lecturing at Tufts University.

Rest in peace. We Armenians lost not only a brilliant diplomat, but also an exemplary and principled citizen.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos