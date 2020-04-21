Armenia Parliament Speaker: I still have warm memories of my last meeting with Ruben Shugaryan

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has sent a condolence message on the occasion of the death of Ruben Shugaryan. The message reads as follows:
“I was deeply saddened by the news about the premature death of Ruben Shugaryan, one of the top diplomats in the history of independent Armenia. I still have warm memories of our last meeting in Boston where he was living and lecturing at Tufts University.
Rest in peace. We Armenians lost not only a brilliant diplomat, but also an exemplary and principled citizen.”