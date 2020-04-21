Armenia MFA issues statement on death of diplomat Ruben Shugaryan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has issued a statement on the death of famous diplomat Ruben Shugaryan. The statement reads as follows:
“We are sad to inform that statesman and politician of Armenia, diplomat, lecturer and scholar, our beloved colleague Ruben Shugaryan died prematurely today.
Mr. Shugaryan has made great contributions to the functioning of the system of the diplomatic service of Armenia. Throughout his longstanding diplomatic service, he was able to best represent the national interests of Armenia and advance Armenia’s foreign policy priorities with his high professional readiness, commitment and human qualities, and the results of his efforts were the development of bilateral ties with the US and several European countries and the achievements made in several other directions.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its deep condolences to the family and relatives of Mr. Shugaryan and to all those who mourn his loss. His brilliance and the bright image of a diplomat will always remain in our memories."
Life and career of Ruben Shugaryan
To note, from 1993 to 1999, Shugaryan had served as Armenia's Ambassador to the United States, between 1999 and 2005—as Deputy Foreign Minister, and from 2005 to 2008—as Armenia's Ambassador to Italy, Spain, and Portugal (diplomatic residence in Rome).