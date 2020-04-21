News
Tuesday
April 21
Official: Artsakh Central Electoral Commission declares Arayik Harutyunyan as elected president
Official: Artsakh Central Electoral Commission declares Arayik Harutyunyan as elected president
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The Central Electoral Commission of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) today held a regular session that was exclusively devoted to the nationwide elections held in March-April 2020.

Governed by the Constitution and the Electoral Code, the Central Electoral Commission decided to declare Arayik Harutyunyan as the elected president of the Republic of Artsakh based on the results of the second stage of the presidential elections held on April 14, 2020.

The Central Electoral Commission also accepted as a basis one of the requirements in the Electoral Code and summed up the results of the presidential elections held in the second stage and decided that there haven’t been violations of the Electoral Code ahead of the elections and during the vote that could have had an impact on the results of the elections.
