Armenia President expresses condolences on the death of Ruben Shugaryan

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a condolence message on the occasion of the death of Ruben Shugaryan.
The message reads as follows:
“It is with deep sorrow and regret that I learned about the premature death of Ambassador Ruben Shugaryan.
Ruben Shugaryan, who was born to a family of intellectuals and was well-educated, left his unforgettable trace in the history of the Third Republic of Armenia. He represented Armenia with dignity in the United States of America and Italy and protected the interests of Armenia and the Armenian people as a lecturer and in his scientific works and analyses.
What links me to Ruben is the friendship that began during our years of study and the fact that we shared views on many issues.
He left us at an age when he had already accumulated knowledge, experience and had gained international recognition.
It is a great pity. The Armenian nation lost one of its worthy sons.
At this dire moment of irreversible loss, my wife and I deeply express our condolences to Ruben’s wife, children and all of his relatives.”