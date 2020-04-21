Fate of Armenia citizens expelled from Moscow Domodedovo Airport remains uncertain

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Director of the Armenian National Committee of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party in Moscow Nerses Nersesyan said the administration of Moscow Domodedovo Airport yesterday expelled the Armenians who were staying at the airport, but this was predictable because they had been warned several times, and the Armenian embassy had warned them that the situation at the airport couldn’t go on much longer.

“The citizens have been accommodated in hostels and their acquaintances’ apartments,” he said, adding that there is still no information about the next flight to Armenia since the information is only posted on the official website of the Embassy of Armenia in Russia.

Nersesyan also called on the Armenian government to not overlook the request of the Armenian citizens wishing to return to Armenia. “Yes, the embassy is doing everything it can, but the Armenian government has to evacuate those citizens. Hundreds of Armenians wait for their return to Armenia every day,” he said, adding that there are elderly people and children among the citizens and that this will most likely be taken into consideration and the priority will be given to them.