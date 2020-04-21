News
Tuesday
April 21
News
Tuesday
April 21
Trump urges federal government to find a way to provide payments to US oil and gas industry
Trump urges federal government to find a way to provide payments to US oil and gas industry
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

US President Donald Trump called on the federal government to find a way to provide payments to the US oil and gas industry after WTI futures reached historic lows for the first time descending into negative territory.

“We will never let the great U.S. Oil & Gas Industry down. I have instructed the Secretary of Energy and Secretary of the Treasury to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future!” Trump tweeted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
