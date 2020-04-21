Trump urges federal government to find a way to provide payments to US oil and gas industry

US President Donald Trump called on the federal government to find a way to provide payments to the US oil and gas industry after WTI futures reached historic lows for the first time descending into negative territory.
“We will never let the great U.S. Oil & Gas Industry down. I have instructed the Secretary of Energy and Secretary of the Treasury to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future!” Trump tweeted.
We will never let the great U.S. Oil & Gas Industry down. I have instructed the Secretary of Energy and Secretary of the Treasury to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020