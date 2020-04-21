News
Tuesday
April 21
News
Tuesday
April 21
Armenian MP: No document on table of negotiations over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement
Armenian MP: No document on table of negotiations over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“The reflection of Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on the process of settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was comprehensive and more than clear.

There is no document on the negotiating table at this moment.

Over the past two years, our fundamental positions have been expressed openly and sincerely for the internal and external audiences.

The security and status of Artsakh are fundamental priorities for us in the context of the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

The destiny of Artsakh can’t be determined without Artsakh’s participation.

There can only be a peaceful resolution of the conflict. 

The Armenian sides will never make unilateral concessions.

What Azerbaijan views as a territory, we view as security.

The security of Artsakh can’t be conceded.”
Հայերեն
