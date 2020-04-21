News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 22
USD
480.87
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.87
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian government to increase loans for agriculture sector
Armenian government to increase loans for agriculture sector
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a regular consultation devoted to the measures aimed at mitigating the consequences of the coronavirus, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.

The results of daily monitoring for implementation of the 13 social support measures were summed up at the outset of the consultation.

Afterwards, the government officials touched upon several issues related to the implementation of programs that are in progress, and the Prime Minister attached importance to the effective implementation of the programs and gave relevant assignments to the officials in charge of implementation.

The government also considered the future actions to neutralize the socio-economic consequences of the coronavirus and particularly touched upon the issue of increasing the loans portfolio for the agriculture sector. The officials exchanged views and shared a common approach according to which the government will grant more loans and consider the future course of the program after meeting the demand.

Once again, Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that the government attaches importance to the promotion of agriculture among the series of major directions for support and assigned to submit a draft document with the results of the discussion for approval.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian government cutting expenditures, PM's beloved Citizen's Day events canceled
As a matter of fact, the events for celebrating...
 MP: If Armenian health minister is lying, he must be dismissed immediately
As if that wasn’t enough, now there are talks...
 AMD 974,163,699.3 transferred to account for preventing spread of and overcoming COVID-19
The Ministry of Finance of Armenia reports that, as of...
 Armenia Commandant's decision on isolation and self-isolation of pilots, train drivers and truck drivers
The Commandant has also stated the conditions for...
 Armenia Commandant for state of emergency decides to ban some businesses' operation for 24 hours
Based on the decision, the Commandant has...
 About 50 Armenia citizens over 70 have overcome COVID-19 and been checked out of hospitals
Nearly fifty Armenian citizens over 70 and infected with...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos