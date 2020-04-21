Armenian government to increase loans for agriculture sector

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a regular consultation devoted to the measures aimed at mitigating the consequences of the coronavirus, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.

The results of daily monitoring for implementation of the 13 social support measures were summed up at the outset of the consultation.

Afterwards, the government officials touched upon several issues related to the implementation of programs that are in progress, and the Prime Minister attached importance to the effective implementation of the programs and gave relevant assignments to the officials in charge of implementation.

The government also considered the future actions to neutralize the socio-economic consequences of the coronavirus and particularly touched upon the issue of increasing the loans portfolio for the agriculture sector. The officials exchanged views and shared a common approach according to which the government will grant more loans and consider the future course of the program after meeting the demand.

Once again, Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that the government attaches importance to the promotion of agriculture among the series of major directions for support and assigned to submit a draft document with the results of the discussion for approval.