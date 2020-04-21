News
Tuesday
April 21
About 50 Armenia citizens over 70 have overcome COVID-19 and been checked out of hospitals
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Nearly fifty Armenian citizens over 70 and infected with COVID-19 have recovered and been checked out of hospitals. Based on the data provided by the Ministry of Health of Armenia in response to an inquiry from Armenpress, a little more than half of the recovered patients are women, some of the patients’ condition was critical but stable during treatment, others’ condition was critical, and few patients’ treatment went smoothly.

Out of the recovered patients over 70, the eldest is a 93-year-old woman born in 1977. In the beginning, her health condition was critical but stable, after which there was positive dynamics. The woman overcame the disease and was checked out of the hospital. Another woman, who was three years younger than her, recovered and was checked out in early April, while another 88-year-old woman was checked out in mid-April.
