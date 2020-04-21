Armenia citizen waiting for flight in Moscow to return and serve in army

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Arman Boyakhchyan, one of the citizens of Armenia who is waiting for a flight to Armenia in Moscow, said he had come to Russia to work and is waiting to return to Armenia to complete his military service.

“I had problems with housing. I wasn’t at the airport in Moscow. I contacted the Armenian embassy and was sent to a hotel where two people stay in every suite. I’m staying with a person I know, and there’s no problem. I don’t have news about flights, but I constantly follow the Armenian embassy’s Facebook page,” he said.

When asked if he has money and if he can purchase air tickets, Boyakhchyan said all the citizens of Armenia have financial problems. Asked if he is feeling well and if he has a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19, Boyakhchyan said he hasn’t encountered people with COVID-19, but it is better to stay at the hotel since there is a bigger chance of being infected at the airport.