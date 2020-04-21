News
Armenia Commandant's decision on isolation and self-isolation of pilots, train drivers and truck drivers
Armenia Commandant's decision on isolation and self-isolation of pilots, train drivers and truck drivers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Based on a decision signed today, Commandant of Armenia for the state of emergency declared in the country, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan has made amendments to his decision signed on March 18, 2020.

Based on the new decision, people entering into the territory of Armenia must undergo special inspection by employees of medical-sanitary border checkpoints upon entry into the territory of Armenia; in case of existence of symptoms after the inspection (body temperature over 37 or other symptoms), the person must be immediately hospitalized, and a report must be immediately provided to the Ministry of Health and the Health and Labor Inspectorate of Armenia; if the symptoms are not detected, the employees of the medical-sanitary border checkpoints must contact the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia; drivers carrying out interstate cargo transportation, drivers of trains and the personnel of airplanes arriving in Armenia to organize the rest of pilots won’t have to be hospitalized immediately and there won’t be a need to contact the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The Commandant has also stated the conditions for isolation and self-isolation of pilots, train drivers and truck drivers.
This text available in   Հայերեն
