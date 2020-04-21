Armenian MP: Principle of expression of free will of Karabakh people must underlie conflict settlement

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Vahe Enfiajyan has issued a statement.

“A settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can’t be acceptable without the principle of expression of free will of the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). In terms of institutions, with its status, the Republic of Artsakh acts in accordance with all legal norms in the international arena, and the recent nationwide elections serve as brilliant manifestation of this,” Enfiajyan wrote and emphasized that the international community must not acknowledge the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as merely a territorial dispute. He also added the following:

“If there are problems in foreign policy, there have to be appropriate explanations. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs must have a deeper understanding and acknowledge the fact that the principle of expression of free will of the people of Artsakh needs to lie at the core of the settlement of the conflict.”